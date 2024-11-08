Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 10367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.