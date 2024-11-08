SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 10634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

