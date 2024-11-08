Curtis White Acquires 2,000 Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Stock

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Curtis White acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.24 per share, with a total value of C$30,480.00.
International Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of IPCO traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.82. 24,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,976. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. International Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPCO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
