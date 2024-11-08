DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. 24,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.28.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

