DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.
DBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. 24,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.28.
About DBS Group
