Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,436. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.