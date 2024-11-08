Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.10-18.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.23 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.
Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. 326,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
