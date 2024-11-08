Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.8% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $238,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $797.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $901.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

