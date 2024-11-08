Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

