The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,135. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

