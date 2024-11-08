Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (ACET, CMRX, FENC, GLUE, IKNA, NAK, NTLA, RCUS, SWTX, TRIP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

