iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.