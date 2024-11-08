GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.3 %

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 2,935,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,221,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,213,000 after acquiring an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,911,000 after purchasing an additional 595,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.