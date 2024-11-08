Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

