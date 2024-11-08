iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.50.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock traded down C$2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$128.20. 117,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,610. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$80.95 and a 12-month high of C$134.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$111.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.04.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

