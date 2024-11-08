Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.47. The company had a trading volume of 450,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

