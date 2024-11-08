JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,415. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.72%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 490,761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.6% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 902,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.