Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.67. 2,012,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,814. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.