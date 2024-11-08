Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.19 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 3024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

