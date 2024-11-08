Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.24 and last traded at $195.19, with a volume of 1293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,765.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Standex International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

