Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) recently:

11/5/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/30/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 2,932,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,904. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $912,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

