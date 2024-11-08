Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1563368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

