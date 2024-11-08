iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $91.39, with a volume of 15722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 119,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

