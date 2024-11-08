MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 328 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML traded up $11.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,961. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.29 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

