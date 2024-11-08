Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JCI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.62. 4,338,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.