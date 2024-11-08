Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.54 and last traded at $117.54, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.