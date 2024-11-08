Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 24 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,243 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($388.34).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.56) per share, with a total value of £142.60 ($185.63).

Mondi Stock Down 1.9 %

LON MNDI traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,205 ($15.69). 8,452,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,302. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,203.50 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.14.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

