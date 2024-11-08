NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Moderate Buy at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. 1,152,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

