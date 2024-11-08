Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. 3,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
View Our Latest Report on Ocado Group
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.