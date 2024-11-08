Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. 3,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.