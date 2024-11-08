Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 13,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

