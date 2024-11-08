ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 23588336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.