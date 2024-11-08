SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $435.62 and last traded at $435.34, with a volume of 824455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.52 and its 200-day moving average is $404.47.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,988,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.