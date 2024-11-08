Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TSE PRL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 134,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Propel has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Analysts predict that Propel will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

