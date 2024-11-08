Prelude Therapeutics’ (PRLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 329.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLD
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.