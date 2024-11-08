Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on October 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,015.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $905.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,024.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

