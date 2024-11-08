Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. Schneider National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.720 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 827,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

