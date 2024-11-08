Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 391237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

