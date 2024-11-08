SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.83 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.