Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $132.10, with a volume of 132717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

