Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

