Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $683.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

