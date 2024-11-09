Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $410,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 1,614,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.