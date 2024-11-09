Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $22.84 on Friday, reaching $136.16. 2,277,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

