SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 76,427,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,260,216. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

