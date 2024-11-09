AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. 3,689,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,233,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.83.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.