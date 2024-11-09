NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $114,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $9,306.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,818.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9,440.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,487.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $125.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

