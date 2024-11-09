Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

