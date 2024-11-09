Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,522 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 99.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 81,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

UBER opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

