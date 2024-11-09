Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.2 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,081,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

