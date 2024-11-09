Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.2 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.
CERT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,081,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
