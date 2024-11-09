Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.1 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-$0.96 EPS.
Workiva Stock Up 3.6 %
WK traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 806,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. Workiva has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
