Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 268.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth $3,444,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

PSEP stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.